Two weeks ago, Nagpur-based Vinod Waghade, 40, travelling to Raipur for work, walked into a recording studio in the city with his friend Amar Bagde, and created a rap number that quickly became one of the most trending songs on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. “I had been following the news of the protest non-stop, and I had written my song in the early days but didn’t find the time to record it,” says Waghade, who has been in compering shows and making what he calls “social rap songs” for the last 15 years that address unemployment, rising cost of living, rape cases, and other pressing issues.
Independent musicians create songs of protest
SummaryYoung rappers have written and recorded passionate, eloquent songs of protest in the past month, fuelling Gen Z's demand for accountability and good governance
Two weeks ago, Nagpur-based Vinod Waghade, 40, travelling to Raipur for work, walked into a recording studio in the city with his friend Amar Bagde, and created a rap number that quickly became one of the most trending songs on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. “I had been following the news of the protest non-stop, and I had written my song in the early days but didn’t find the time to record it,” says Waghade, who has been in compering shows and making what he calls “social rap songs” for the last 15 years that address unemployment, rising cost of living, rape cases, and other pressing issues.
About the Author
Abhilasha Ojha is an independent writer based in New Delhi. She reports on art, culture, F&B, travel, and hospitality sectors. She comes with 20 years of work experience as a journalist having worked with Indian Express, Hindustan Times, Business Standard, Mint. She was production editor with a prestigious art gallery with presence in New Delhi, Mumbai, and New York. She wrote a chapter in the book 'Sarpanch Sahib: Changing The Face Of India', published by HarperCollins. As part of a content-sharing partnership between Business Standard, New Delhi, and Financial Times, London, she was invited to Financial Times, London, for a month to work and train in the financial daily's newsroom. Training in Hindustani classical music, Abhilasha continues to strike a balance between her writing and musical performances.
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