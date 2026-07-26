Independent musicians create songs of protest

It was around that time that Delhi-based Himanshu Kumar, 23, started writing songs about the protest. Having visited the Jantar Mantar protest site, the young rapper from Bhajanpura, who says he grew up in difficult circumstances, found his “tribe”. Calling “education the way out of misery”, Kumar, who started writing rap songs as a teenager, says that his “conscious rap” song, CJP Anthem, was written, composed, recorded and released in three days. CJP Anthem lashes out at systemic rot with cuss words peppered liberally throughout. “It’s coming from my heart, and my generation relates to it,” he says. “The pent-up frustration and the desire to change the system inspired me to compose songs on CJP,” quickly adding, “I have added followers; people are noticing me.” Kumar says that protest songs require quick turnaround time before news gets stale and people’s sentiments move on. Though he helps his father run a cloth store, for the last month, ever since the protest began, Kumar was following the news, and penning down his thoughts furiously.