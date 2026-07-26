Independent musicians create songs of protest

Two weeks ago, Nagpur-based Vinod Waghade, 40, travelling to Raipur for work, walked into a recording studio in the city with his friend Amar Bagde, and created a rap number that quickly became one of the most trending songs on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. “I had been following the news of the protest non-stop, and I had written my song in the early days but didn’t find the time to record it,” says Waghade, who has been in compering shows and making what he calls “social rap songs” for the last 15 years that address unemployment, rising cost of living, rape cases, and other pressing issues.
Two weeks ago, Nagpur-based Vinod Waghade, 40, travelling to Raipur for work, walked into a recording studio in the city with his friend Amar Bagde, and created a rap number that quickly became one of the most trending songs on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. “I had been following the news of the protest non-stop, and I had written my song in the early days but didn’t find the time to record it,” says Waghade, who has been in compering shows and making what he calls “social rap songs” for the last 15 years that address unemployment, rising cost of living, rape cases, and other pressing issues.
Waghade, who says that his teenage son is preparing for NEET, describes the rap song Jantar Mantaras hard-hitting. Indeed, the lyrics are telling: Chatron mein bhara tha junoon dekha / civil dress mein gundo ki dhun dekha / vardi valon ki nameplate gumm dekha (The passion of students / goons in civil dress / missing name plates of law enforcement services; I saw that). Within four hours of uploading the song on YouTube, it garnered over 1 million views, according to Waghade.
Waghade, who says that his teenage son is preparing for NEET, describes the rap song Jantar Mantaras hard-hitting. Indeed, the lyrics are telling: Chatron mein bhara tha junoon dekha / civil dress mein gundo ki dhun dekha / vardi valon ki nameplate gumm dekha (The passion of students / goons in civil dress / missing name plates of law enforcement services; I saw that). Within four hours of uploading the song on YouTube, it garnered over 1 million views, according to Waghade.
Waghade, in fact, is on a recording spree as he releases “social rap songs” related to CJP news in quick succession. His other popular rap song, Kaha Gaye Tere Idol? called out celebrities who, according to him, have failed an entire generation by not commenting or coming out in support of such a historic movement.
Music and poetry have always been associated with movements related to various issues, from war and violence to inequality and injustice. While Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, among many others, have created iconic songs of protest, in India, the eloquent poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Kaifi Azmi, Sahir Ludhianvi, besides poets of Indian People’s Theatre Association, has reverberated across people’s movements, including the anti-CAA-NRC and the farmers’ protests in 2020-21.
Faiz’s Hum Dekhenge, in fact, remains the anthem of most protests. So is Sidhu Moosa Wala’s 295, which talks about freedom of speech. Recently, it was sung live by hundreds of protesters in Jantar Mantar. Sidhu’s Panjab in 2020 became the anthem for the farmers’ protests against the new agricultural laws. The chants of Varun Grover’s poem Hum Kaagaz Nahi Dikhaieyenge became one of the most popular slogans of the anti-CAA protest, as did the desi version of Bella Ciao (Wapas jao) created by Poojan Sahil.
“The power of art in a protest brings voices together in unison,” say Delhi-based poet Anurag Saroj, 26, who writes poetry on socially relevant issues such as infrastructure gaps and animal causes. Saroj, who went to the Jantar Mantar protest regularly and posted satirical poetry, says all movements find their defining songs and slogans. At Jantar Mantar, Azadi, made popular by the film Gully Boy, was heard often, along with Syed Haider’s Bagawat, he says.
In the early days of the protest, dedicated “breaks” from speeches on where Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke and others sat meant playing patriotic songs from Bollywood films from speakers. Street plays, poetry sessions and cyphers (an informal area where rap is performed) were staged. Remember, those were the early days of the protest with ample place, a far cry from the packed grounds with a sea of people that we saw this past week. Videos of Dipke at a poetry session or joining in to dance to Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border on a rainy day in Delhi were as normal as rap artistes performing charged songs.
It was around that time that Delhi-based Himanshu Kumar, 23, started writing songs about the protest. Having visited the Jantar Mantar protest site, the young rapper from Bhajanpura, who says he grew up in difficult circumstances, found his “tribe”. Calling “education the way out of misery”, Kumar, who started writing rap songs as a teenager, says that his “conscious rap” song, CJP Anthem, was written, composed, recorded and released in three days. CJP Anthem lashes out at systemic rot with cuss words peppered liberally throughout. “It’s coming from my heart, and my generation relates to it,” he says. “The pent-up frustration and the desire to change the system inspired me to compose songs on CJP,” quickly adding, “I have added followers; people are noticing me.” Kumar says that protest songs require quick turnaround time before news gets stale and people’s sentiments move on. Though he helps his father run a cloth store, for the last month, ever since the protest began, Kumar was following the news, and penning down his thoughts furiously.
Not everyone agrees that protest songs have to be made simply because a cause or a protest is in the news. Says musician Saswat Balan, “Our song, Taare, was released seven months ago but has found even more momentum now through reels. Taare has been embedded in over 40,000 reels, the numbers going up, especially in the last couple of weeks as the protest’s momentum picked up. “The song connected with the youth because of the emotion of the song and the relatable writing that resonates with what’s going on,” says Balan, 19, a student at Delhi University.
While Balan feels there are high chances of brand-new protest songs emerging, given how AI is simplifying and quickening the process, he’s equally dismissive of AI for the shortcut it provides. He says there are some emotions only a human voice can carry to impact people.
Rap, particularly, is emerging as a preferred genre for protest. Jaipur-based Rahgir, 33, says, “Rap prateek hai pratisodh ka (Rap is the symbol of protest).” A rising independent artist, Rahgir’s Chup Raho Ch******, which was released four months ago was amplified during the protest for its lyrics deemed appropriate for andhbhakts (blind followers), a term for those who don’t question. Having performed widely, Rahgir says that any song resonating with people will stir the nation. Rahgir, who recently left his software engineering job to become a full-time musician and poet, says he wants to write even more songs and poetry inspired by people’s protests.
Far from the packed crowds of Jantar Mantar and songs written to rouse a new kind of sentiment of accountability and freedom of speech, in the Ken-Betwa region, another protest goes on with several communities fighting for their right to keep their land. Marching daily, they’re continuing to sing songs of protest and fight for their right to life.
Abhilasha Ojha is an independent journalist based in New Delhi.