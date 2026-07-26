Independent musicians create songs of protest

Two weeks ago, Nagpur-based Vinod Waghade, 40, travelling to Raipur for work, walked into a recording studio in the city with his friend Amar Bagde, and created a rap number that quickly became one of the most trending songs on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. “I had been following the news of the protest non-stop, and I had written my song in the early days but didn’t find the time to record it,” says Waghade, who has been in compering shows and making what he calls “social rap songs” for the last 15 years that address unemployment, rising cost of living, rape cases, and other pressing issues.