Under pressure: How climate change is impacting Indian cities
SummaryWhile New Delhi has been in the news for its pollution levels, no big Indian city is safe from the impacts of climate change, ranging from heatwaves to cyclones
New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) is beset by problems, with the unbearable amounts of atmospheric pollution being the most acute. But the crisis of livability that the city faces isn’t just confined to this. There’s the annual heatwaves, the severe monsoon flooding, the horribly polluted Yamuna, and a brewing groundwater crisis. New Delhi isn’t a pleasant place to live in—to put it mildly—for much of the year.
In some ways, however, Delhi is a microcosm of the threats facing India as a whole. As many studies have pointed out over the years, India faces multiple imminent threats due to the climate crisis. Heatwaves, supercharged storms, cloudbursts, drought, melting Himalayan glaciers, a falling water table, drying rivers, increasing aridity, sea level rise. There isn’t a climate impact that India isn’t already suffering from. And with every passing year, the magnitude of these impacts is only going to get more acute.