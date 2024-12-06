Under pressure: How climate change is impacting Indian cities

Cyclones get supercharged by ocean heat, and due to marine heatwave conditions in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, cyclones are growing both in both frequency and intensity. And megacities like Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai lie in their path. The recent Cyclone Fengal may have missed Chennai by a whisker when it made landfall on 30 November, but it was the neighbouring Puducherry that faced the brunt. As of the time of writing, some 19 people had lost their lives in India and Sri Lanka, while Puducherry experienced its heaviest rainfall in 24 hours in 30 years. When Cyclone Dana made landfall in Odisha in late October, Kolkata was paralyzed with flooding. In each case—the most infamous being that of Cyclone Amphan in 2020—the storms became intensely strong in just a few hours because of high sea surface temperatures.