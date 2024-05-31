Heatwaves and cyclones: India's tryst with climate change
Intense heatwaves and a devastating cyclone at the same time shows just how badly climate change is affecting India
On 25 May, climate scientist Roxy Mathew Koll posted a very interesting satellite image of the Indian subcontinent on social media. In it, one can see three things: Cyclone Remal poised to make landfall at the Sunderbans delta, the monsoon nearing the Kerala coast, and scattered red dots across north and central India (a dense cluster of which lay over Delhi, Punjab and Haryana) marking the regions suffering from an intense heatwave.