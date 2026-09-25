How clock towers changed the rhythm of India

On a quiet street in Palayamkottai in Tamil Nadu, efforts are under way to bring an old clock back to life. Set in the tower of Holy Trinity Cathedral, its mechanism was built by London firm John Moore & Sons, one of the foremost makers of public clocks across the British Empire. Installed in 1855, it predates Big Ben, which began keeping time in London four years later.
On a quiet street in Palayamkottai in Tamil Nadu, efforts are under way to bring an old clock back to life. Set in the tower of Holy Trinity Cathedral, its mechanism was built by London firm John Moore & Sons, one of the foremost makers of public clocks across the British Empire. Installed in 1855, it predates Big Ben, which began keeping time in London four years later.
Clock towers across India stand tall as a reminder of how quickly the British Empire exported its systems of timekeeping. Much like the rest of the world, time in India was then measured by the movement of the sun, the timing of rituals, temple bells, church chimes, and the call to prayer.
Clock towers across India stand tall as a reminder of how quickly the British Empire exported its systems of timekeeping. Much like the rest of the world, time in India was then measured by the movement of the sun, the timing of rituals, temple bells, church chimes, and the call to prayer.
That began to change as mechanical clocks became more accurate. Centuries of innovation, from Galileo Galilei’s work on the pendulum to the precision engineering of the Industrial Revolution, made it possible to keep the same time across towns, cities, and eventually entire countries.
In the 19th century, that precision became a tool of governance. “The British Empire depended on synchronised time. Railways had to run according to timetables, courts and schools kept fixed hours, factories needed shifts, and expanding trade networks relied on punctuality. Standardised time was as important to the empire as roads or telegraph lines,” says Vadodara-based historian Chandrakant Patil.
Clock towers made that system visible. Public clocks, rising above railway stations, markets, churches and civic buildings, could be seen by everyone—especially in a time when very few people owned watches.
“Clock towers did more than tell time. They changed how people experienced it. Hours that had long been shaped by local rhythms, and were somewhat flexible, became fixed and regulated,” says Jai Singh, who runs heritage walks in Delhi.
They also became symbols of imperial authority.
As Richard Salamé writes in Clocks and Empire: An Indian Case Study, clock towers expanded “the idea of a British clock culture”, becoming “a self-conscious symbol of British identity”. The first towers built after 1857, he notes, “were meant to remind onlookers of the power of Britain as an imperial ruler.
.Dr Yatindra Pal Singh, author of Clock Towers of India, makes a useful distinction: the tower projected authority, but the clock encouraged a “disciplined way of living”.
Palayamkottai offers an example of how these ideas entered everyday life. In 19th-century south India, missionary institutions often served purposes beyond religion. Churches functioned as schools, administrative centres and gathering places. A clock mounted on a cathedral tower summoned worshippers and also helped regulate the daily rhythm of the town.
By the end of the 19th century, clock towers were familiar landmarks across India. Ghanta ghars rose over busy bazaars, railway junctions and municipal squares, from Darjeeling and Ludhiana to Chennai and Jodhpur.
For Mumbai-based conservation architect Vikas Dilawari, their importance went beyond architecture. “Every town, big or small, had one. It became part of the city’s identity,” he says. Standing in prominent public spaces, the towers shaped how people moved through the city. “They symbolised respect for time, a very westernised concept.”
Dilawari believes a city loses more than a working mechanism when a clock stops ticking. “A silent clock reflects a casual, non-caring approach of the city. These spaces get encroached upon, and their cultural significance fades.”
Some clock towers have survived remarkably well. Mumbai’s Rajabai Clock Tower still dominates the skyline above Oval Maidan. Designed by George Gilbert Scott and completed in 1878, it was funded by Premchand Roychand in memory of his mother. After decades in darkness, it was restored and illuminated again under Dilawari in 2021.
But many others have disappeared altogether. “The Chandni Chowk Clock Tower, built in a blend of European and Indo-Islamic styles, was demolished in the mid-20th century after the upper section collapsed. Once the focal point of the old city’s civic life, it survives today only in photographs,” Singh says.
India’s clock towers are reminders of colonial rule—and the story of the cities that grew around them, particularly in the princely states.
Vadodara’s Raopura Clock Tower is one such example. Built during the reign of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, the five-storey Indo-Saracenic structure rises in red brick, with cusped arches, intricate stucco work and a narrow spiral staircase.
Patil says the tower reflected both pragmatism and politics. “Baroda was aligned with the Empire, but it wasn’t passive,” he says. “Installing a public clock in the heart of the bazaar was a way of saying, ‘We understand this new order of time, and we will run our city by it.’”
In Lucknow, the 67-metre Husainabad Clock Tower, completed in 1881 to mark the arrival of Sir George Couper, blends Victorian engineering with Awadhi design. Restored in 2011, it still keeps time. In Jodhpur, the Ghanta Ghar remains the focal point of the bustling Sardar Market, its clock maintained by a local clockmaker. And in Haridwar, the clock tower built by Raja Baldev Das Birla in 1938, stands alongside temples and runs intermittently.
Over time, as wristwatches, digital clocks and eventually mobile phones became commonplace, public clocks lost their practical purpose. Many fell into disrepair.
That is beginning to change, with recent restoration projects bringing alive these architectural landmarks.
In 2025, the colonial-era Secunderabad Clock Tower, built in 1896, was restored amid the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s ongoing heritage conservation efforts. In February 2026, Mumbai’s 19th-century Wadia Clock Tower in the Fort precinct was restored to working order. A month later, Surat Municipal Corporation announced plans to revive its 1871 clock tower.
“These projects are about more than conserving old masonry; they acknowledge that a clock tower is part of a city’s architectural fabric,” says Ahmedabad-based architect Arundhati Dutta.
Dilawari agrees that the restoration is about more than repairing a mechanism. “Every piece of heritage we inherit should be treated as an asset, not a liability. In many Western cities, historic clock towers still keep time and remain part of the city’s identity,” he says.
Teja Lele writes on travel and lifestyle.
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