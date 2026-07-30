Why India’s Gen Z protest stands out from student revolts of the past

The idea has resurfaced in the past, especially since in the 1960s, when violent students’ movements took Europe and the US by storm. In Long March, Short Spring (1969), their book on the fallout of the Prague Spring of 1968, writers and activists Barbara and John Ehrenreich pointed out, “Liberal journalists theorized about a ‘generation gap,’ but couldn’t explain why youth should have gone to the left.” The couple went on to identify “anti-authoritarian, anti-imperialist, and anti-capitalist” impulses as being the driving forces behind the protests. Like the youth in 1960s Germany who lashed out at the establishment due to their distrust of “anyone over forty”, a section of the youth in India are acting contrary to their elders’ ideas.