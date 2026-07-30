Why India’s Gen Z protest stands out from student revolts of the past

A week later, the optics continue to be scrutinized, defended, and criticized. But the fact remains that the CJP had never claimed to follow any rulebook of political protests (even though two of their leaders, Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, have worked with the Aam Aadmi Party in the past). Their non-violent agitation was sparked by a spontaneous and collective frustration with a corrupt education system and exacerbated by a throwaway remark by Chief Justice Surya Kant about the country’s youth being “cockroaches.”