Indian sporting stars chase big gains at a scaled-down Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

In an evolving world where nations are defining their own identity, the Commonwealth seems like a tenuous link to a colonial past. And the relevance of the Commonwealth Games, which brings together countries that were once part of the British Empire, again came under the scanner when the original hosts of the 2026 edition, the state of Victoria in Australia, pulled out due to rising costs in July 2023.
Glasgow stepped in to host the Games, but lack of time and budget has resulted in a scaled-down edition with only 10 core sports and no athletes’ village.
While the Games may have lost some of its sheen, they may serve as the perfect comeback platform for three of India’s sporting icons: Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and Neeraj Chopra. Tokyo Olympic (2020) medallists Chanu and Borgohain were the flag bearers for the 125-strong Indian contingent during the opening ceremony on 23 July.
Back to Best
Champion in 2018, forced out due to injury in 2022, Chopra returns to 2026 CWG hoping to strike form.
Over the last few years, the javelin star has delivered consistently on the world stage. From August 2021 to August 2025, Chopra had flatlined at excellence, finishing no lower than second in every meet he competed in. During that glorious period, he captured a gold medal at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, a World Championship gold in 2023 and a Diamond League final triumph in 2022.