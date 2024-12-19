Would you risk your life to attend a concert?
SummaryInfrastructure in India hasn’t kept pace with its cultural explosion. Maybe we need to get creative about the ways in which we consume culture
A little more than a year ago, I had written about the debacle that was the Trevor Noah show in Bengaluru—if you can call a show a show if it never happened. The venue failed a basic sound check after the audience had been seated and the barely audible opening act had been performed. As I had written at the time, there were failures at multiple levels that led to this embarrassing moment for everyone concerned—from the organisers to Noah’s team to the owners of the “auditorium" (in reality a trade show venue).
The culture scene in India is exploding, and this is great news. As Avantika Bhuyan pointed out in Lounge a few weeks ago, the latter months of the year are so packed with cultural events in every major city that you would need an algorithm to figure out what to attend and how, short of teleportation, cloning or time travel. “Never before has the life of a culture enthusiast been this hectic. It seems to be raining down concerts, festivals and exhibitions, some of which are taking place on overlapping dates," Avantika wrote. And yet, do we have the physical means to support this cultural explosion?