Lounge
How the Constitution played a pivotal role in the election
Sandip Roy 6 min read 14 Jun 2024, 07:30 AM IST
SummaryPundits didn’t think it could have the power of ‘Garibi hatao’ or ‘Ab ki baar 400 paar’. Yet somehow the Constitution became the dark horse of the election
Trigonometry often felt mind-boggling. The differences between kharif crops and rabi crops in geography class felt dreary. And the laundry list of later Mughals and British governor-generals and viceroys could get quite confusing. But no subject felt as deathly dull in school as civics.
