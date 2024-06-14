A Parsi man challenged the Prohibition laws in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1950 saying he should be permitted to “exercise his right to possess and consume foreign liquor" and the Bombay Prohibition Act restricted his freedom of speech and action and violated his right to equal treatment. A sex worker in Allahabad went to court in 1958 saying the Suppression of Immoral Traffic Act violated her fundamental right to practise her profession. In 1957, Muslim butchers filed petitions against cow slaughter laws. Though the Supreme Court upheld most of the cow slaughter laws, De writes he was amazed to find that more than 3,000 petitioners, all of them Muslim, 90% from the Qureshi community, had signed or put their thumb print on the petition. “Thus the Hanif Qureshi case was possibly one of the earliest class-action cases in post independent India," writes De. Whether the cases succeeded or not is not the issue. That the cases happened at all is a marker of engagement.