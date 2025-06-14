How big brands fooled consumers with plastic

The questions the book raises are all around us in India as well; in the giant landfills that pockmark our cities. “Why were taxpayers picking up the expense of sending bulky plastic packaging to landfills even though McDonald’s was the one choosing to use it?" asks the author. Long-suffering Indians having to live with the toxicity of the giant landfills of Bhalswa in Delhi, Dhapa in Kolkata or Pirana in Ahmedabad, have been asking the same question without any answers.