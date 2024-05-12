How to unpack anger
Events or people aren’t always the provocation; often grief, depression, loneliness or exhaustion are the cause of anger
Over the last few years there has been a significant increase in the number of people who come to therapy because of an angry outburst, an episode of rage, or the fear that their anger seems to be consuming them. In 2004, when I started working as a therapist, one of my clients was struggling with road rage. His wife had pushed him to seek therapy as she feared that he would end up getting into a physical fight and harm himself or be attacked by another driver.