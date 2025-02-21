Travel: Finding mermaid tears on a Cornwall beach
SummaryFragments of the past are reborn as treasures on Cornwall’s shores, attracting collectors drawn to sea glass
A blustery cold day calls for huddling in front of a fireplace with hot chocolate, but the rhythmic sound of the waves and the thought of “treasure hunting" lure me out of my comfy hotel in Newquay, Cornwall, in the UK. Over the last few years, I have switched allegiance from the sea to mountains, from beaches to alpine forests. But in Cornwall, a ceremonial county bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the north and west, Devon to the east and the English Channel to the south, I find a whole new lens to look at the ocean.