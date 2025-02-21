Travel: Finding mermaid tears on a Cornwall beach

Glass was the container of choice starting from the early 20th century. Before the proliferation of single-use plastics, it was used for bottles, plates, bowls and more. After use, people would toss these containers, which eventually found their way into seas and oceans. Weathering turned fragile shards of old glass into frosted gems, with most sea glass spending at least a few decades on the seafloor. Rebecca Thompson, who runs artisan jewellery firm Sea Glass Company in Northumberland, says sea glass is a “living embodiment of times gone by". “(It) is formed when pieces of glass are tumbled and smoothed by the ocean waves over time. It comes in a variety of colours, shapes, and sizes; each piece is one of a kind," says the jewellery designer.