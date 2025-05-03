Travel: Celebrating an evil giant's failed love story in Cornwall
SummarySt Agnes, a village on Cornwall’s rugged north coast, is a haven for those seeking slow soulful travel, history
Tucked away on the craggy north coast along the Atlantic Ocean is Cornwall’s best kept secret: St Agnes.
Situated along the protected St Agnes Heritage Coast, the village is the veritable essence of rural Cornwall, a ceremonial county on England’s rugged southwestern tip that encompasses wild moorland and hundreds of gorgeous beaches. Cornwall is known for its many picture-perfect fishing villages, and St Agnes is as charming as they come. Rolling hills laden with gorse and heather lead to a scattering of stone cottages, their slate roofs weathered by salt and wind. Narrow lanes wind through the heart of the village, past stone cottages, cosy cafés, art galleries, and indie shops.