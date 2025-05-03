Travel: Celebrating an evil giant's failed love story in Cornwall

Agnes, a girl who had her wits about her, decided to use the opportunity to free her village from the giant’s tyranny. She asked Bolster to prove his love by filling a hole in the rocks by Chapel Porth, a wild and rocky beach, with his blood. “Bolster didn’t know that the pit opened to the sea, and that even if all the blood drained out of his body it wouldn’t be enough. He died in the attempt to prove his love and Agnes was hailed as a heroine. The village ultimately ended up taking her name," Hudson says.