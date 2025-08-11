How to balance being an influencer with a full-time job
For many professionals, creating social media content serves as both a creative outlet and a way to network
Vanshika Khurana, 24, began sharing her 40kg weight loss journey on social media in 2020. Her simple recipes and fitness routine inspired people and fit.khurana, her Instagram page, now has a million followers. Khurana spends a few hours planning content on weekdays and all weekend shooting material, which she posts four-five times in a week. But content creation is not her full-time occupation. Mumbai-based Khurana works full-time in alternative investments at a global bank, and enjoys balancing both her roles. “I like the hustle culture that I’m working from 9am to 12am on most days, and that keeps me on my toes."
Several social media influencers juggle their digital avatars with full-time professions. Early starts and late nights, weekend travel, keeping up with emails and tasks while away from the office, and using long commutes for content planning are just some of the ways in which these individuals straddle both their profession and passion. But it can get overwhelming and there is the risk of burnout.