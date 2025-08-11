How to balance being an influencer with a full-time job

Vanshika Khurana, 24, began sharing her 40kg weight loss journey on social media in 2020. Her simple recipes and fitness routine inspired people and fit.khurana, her Instagram page, now has a million followers. Khurana spends a few hours planning content on weekdays and all weekend shooting material, which she posts four-five times in a week. But content creation is not her full-time occupation. Mumbai-based Khurana works full-time in alternative investments at a global bank, and enjoys balancing both her roles. “I like the hustle culture that I’m working from 9am to 12am on most days, and that keeps me on my toes."

Several social media influencers juggle their digital avatars with full-time professions. Early starts and late nights, weekend travel, keeping up with emails and tasks while away from the office, and using long commutes for content planning are just some of the ways in which these individuals straddle both their profession and passion. But it can get overwhelming and there is the risk of burnout.

“Content creation provides me a refreshing break for a couple of hours every day, after I’m done with my full-time job," says lifestyle and travel blogger Hrish Thota, 45. Digital marketing director at an IT company in Bengaluru, Thota started creating content 22 years ago on platforms like LiveJournal and Blogspot. Now mostly active on Instagram, his page, Dhempe, has over 200,000 followers. On weekdays, after eight hours at work, he visits new places, tries out new cuisine, shooting, and editing. He quit his jobs a few times over the years to devote some time to travel and content creation. “But I had to return to a full-time job due to financial commitments," he says.

View Full Image Hrish Thota

Some influencers enjoy the growth and stability provided by their corporate jobs, and use their digital personas as a creative outlet. “I’m enjoying the balance, even if it’s a bit chaotic at times. It’s teaching me a lot about discipline, passion, and what truly drives me," says Kalpita Puri, 31, who posts content online three times a week. The Mumbai-based assistant brand manager of a makeup brand indulges her love for fashion and food through her Instagram account with 39,000 followers. On weekdays she’s in the office for eight hours, and after-office hours she works on content creation. “I try to batch similar tasks. I’ll dedicate one evening to brainstorming and scripting, another to filming, and then use weekends or quieter evenings for editing."

Others choose to outsource some of their digital creator work. Mumbai-based Bhoomi Daftary Ghelani, 30, works as principal legal advisor at cryptocurrency exchange WazirX. After office, she focuses on tales.intransit, the luxury travel and lifestyle blog she co-founded with her husband Manan Ghelani, who also has a full-time job. They have 82,000 Instagram followers. The couple use editing professionals to help with output, but do all the rest—planning the content calendar before each trip, art directing the shots, planning the required equipment and researching the existing content on the hotel or destination they are visiting to plug in the gaps.

View Full Image Bhoomi Daftary Ghelani co-founded a luxury travel and lifestyle blog with her husband Manan.

Beyond pursuing a passion, these individuals also find content creation skills useful in their professional roles, and vice versa. Ghelani’s legal expertise keeps her updated with digital and social media regulations. “And the influencer role has helped me be more creative while I write legal articles," she says.

Puri finds storytelling skills and understanding audience behaviour useful in her corporate role, while the time management and strategic thinking from her job translates well to content planning.

Organisations also recognise the benefits of this overlap. “Passions outside of work bring in fresh ideas and new perspectives. A wildlife photographer might bring a sharp eye for detail, while a cook might bring creativity and patience," says Suresh Ramdas, manager (learning & talent development), at digital consultancy Publicis Sapient, Bengaluru. “When brought back into the workplace, these experiences fuel innovation, spark creativity, and help build a more inclusive and vibrant culture."

Organisational Support

Unlike moonlighting, which is clandestine, companies are aware of employees who are influencers. Many are supportive as long as these employees do not divulge any confidential organisational information, or cross lines like endorsing competing brands. “When individuals bring their whole selves to work, it builds a more authentic, engaged, and inclusive culture," says Ramdas. “By establishing a strong foundation of trust, we empower our people to authentically represent both themselves and the company with responsibility and integrity."

When introducing Khurana to new people, her manager often tells them about Khurana’s million-strong community. “I was even invited by my department to do a fireside chat for 300 people to share my journey and how I changed the narrative around myself." She is careful not to disclose any information about her employer in her content. “I’m well within my company’s rules and policies. There’s no conflict of interest and I’m not endorsing competitor brands or using company resources or time."

Influencers earning financially through content creation may be an issue for their full-time employers. “My employers have been fine with my influencer work as long as I’m not earning financially through it," says Thota. This is not an issue for him as most of his travel and lifestyle projects are barter campaigns, and he takes leave when he has to travel.

Puri ensures that she does not partner with brands that overlap with her employer’s category.

Occasionally, there is lighthearted teasing by colleagues, but many are admiring and inspired. Some of Puri’s coworkers have asked her for tips on starting their own content journey. “A few of my seniors have actively pushed me to be more consistent and scale my content, which is especially encouraging," she says, highlighting a shift from content creation being perceived as frivolous to now being a valuable skillset.

Finding a Balance

Most professionals struggle with work-life balance, so it’s not surprising that juggling two full-time roles with personal commitments is overwhelming. Ghelani, for instance, does weekend trips or takes early morning or late-night flights outside of office hours and keeps up with office tasks during her travels in the early morning or late at night. “I won’t deny that balancing two almost full-time roles gets tiring, but having a strong support system makes life easier. The urge to do something better and bigger inspires and motivates me."

Thota’s family often assists him in his content creation. “If you are good at your job and passionate about your content creation, you can balance and have a wonderful time."

But without help there is a risk of burnout. Khurana currently manages without assistance. “I am planning to hire people to make it easier so that I get time for myself on weekends."

On heavier work weeks, Puri scales back on content. She also endorses self-compassion—to take a break and return refreshed rather than forcing yourself through the fatigue or creative block.

