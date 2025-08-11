How to balance being an influencer with a full-time job

“Content creation provides me a refreshing break for a couple of hours every day, after I’m done with my full-time job," says lifestyle and travel blogger Hrish Thota, 45. Digital marketing director at an IT company in Bengaluru, Thota started creating content 22 years ago on platforms like LiveJournal and Blogspot. Now mostly active on Instagram, his page, Dhempe, has over 200,000 followers. On weekdays, after eight hours at work, he visits new places, tries out new cuisine, shooting, and editing. He quit his jobs a few times over the years to devote some time to travel and content creation. “But I had to return to a full-time job due to financial commitments," he says.