Big data has changed cricket

In the women’s game, for example, collecting enough footage and data can be a challenge. Women’s games, especially domestic ones, are very often not broadcast live, or in some cases, captured with a single-camera setup that is, of course, inadequate for professional analysis. “If you look at this year’s men’s IPL there are some teenaged players performing very well, about whom the average fan does not know a lot," says Krithika Venkatesan, who works for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) women’s team. “The likes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre; YouTube already has so much footage of them playing junior-level cricket and club cricket and so on, stuff that nobody would watch live. But when it comes to the women’s game, analysts find it difficult to source footage even for international players. Also there have been only three seasons of the Women’s Premier League so far, so analysts have a relatively small sample set to work off."