Can Gautam Gambhir unveil a new era for Indian cricket?
SummaryWith Suryakumar Yadav as the new captain, India's new coach will lead the team for a T20 series against Sri Lanka. But bigger challenges await
A new era dawns for Indian cricket in Pallekele on Saturday, 27 July. The T20 series in Sri Lanka marks the start of Gautam Gambhir’s journey as India’s coach and the exit of three stalwarts from the World Cup-winning T20 team. Can Gambhir replicate the bold and out-of-the-box approach that won him two IPL titles as captain and a third one as mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?
Expectations are high following India’s World Cup victory in the West Indies last, a major international tournament win after a gap of 13 years. Gambhir now has the opportunity to rebuild the team to defend its T20 crown in 2026, when the World Cup will be held by India and Sri Lanka. He will also have a crack at the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia after India failed to clinch it at home in 2023.
The exit of three seniors from the Indian T20 side clears the table for Gambhir: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja have announced they will no longer play for India in T20s. Suryakumar Yadav is the new T20I captain.