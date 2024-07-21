Can Gautam Gambhir unveil a new era for Indian cricket?

Although Gambhir has said he prefers players to be available for all three formats of the game if they’re good enough, his management of the workload of experienced pace bowlers will be a factor in deciding India’s prospects. Bumrah showed in the T20 World Cup and the Test series win over England just how vital he is to India’s attack in all conditions. And Shami was the highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup last year despite being left out of the first four matches.