After Bumrah, who? The search for India's next generation of fast bowlers

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg put it in perspective. Speaking about Yadav’s struggles with injury on his YouTube channel, Hogg said: “I’m looking at his (Yadav’s) First-Class stat, he’s only played one FC game. So, he hasn’t played too much of the longer format as well. I think it’s just sheer pace with Mayank Yadav. There are a couple of other bowlers that are very similar to him…sometimes, they are thinking right, just bowl sheer pace, if I can get an IPL contract, I’m happy. The end." Hogg went on to lament the fact that such bowlers don’t learn to play Test cricket, and that they don’t know how to bowl “within themselves".