The hunt is on to find India's new T20 stars
SummaryWhile Varun Chakravarthy is claiming the attention of selectors with his spin, debutants Mayank Yadav and Nitish Reddy are eyeing regular spots
There’s more to the current T20 matches against Bangladesh than a bilateral series. Coach Gautam Gambhir andskipper Suryakumar Yadav are on a quest to build the next world-beating Indian T20 team after winning the 2024 World Cup. Simultaneously, it showcases T20 talent to the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises before the retention and auction of players for IPL 2025.
Topmost on everyone’s mind was the Mayank Yadav typhoon. He made a sensational IPL debut this year, the fastest bowler of the season at over 155 kmph, and taking six wickets in his first two games. His scalps included England’s Jonny Bairstow and Aussie stars Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green, whom he hurried into false shots. But abdominal and side strains forced him to drop out after four games. Last Sunday, when he made his international debut for India against Bangladesh in Gwalior, he didn’t go flat out, clearly under instructions from his trainers to play within himself. But he still bowled consistently above 140 kmph, sometimes reaching nearly 150 kmph. He was accurate with disconcerting bounce, claiming the wicket of the experienced Mahmudullah in a debut spell of 1/21. He followed that up with 1/30 in the second game on Wednesday in Delhi.