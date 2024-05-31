Lounge
5 things India needs to do to win the T20 World Cup
Sumit Chakraberty 7 min read 31 May 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryIndia has a great team and will be going into the T20 World Cup as favourites. However, they can only win it if they get the game plan right
There’s an old saying in cricket: batsmen win you games, but bowlers win you tournaments. It’s similar to what they say in football, that offence wins games but you need a solid defence to win tournaments.
Whether it’s true or not can be debated till the cows come home. But one thing is sure: bowlers will play a bigger role in the T20 World Cup than in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where teams had an extra batsman in the form of an impact sub. There’s no such cushion in international cricket. So wicket-taking bowlers will have a bigger impact on results.
