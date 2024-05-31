5 things India needs to do to win the T20 World Cup

The pitches in the West Indies and the US are expected to be similar to the ones in India. They are not as hard and bouncy as in Australia and South Africa, nor green and seam-friendly like some English and Kiwi pitches. They are likely to be either batting-friendly or slow turners where spin and off-pace deliveries will be effective. So, IPL performances can be an indicator of who will succeed in the T20 World Cup.