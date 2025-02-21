Women's Premier League: Breaking barriers one season at a time
SummaryAs it expands every year, the WPL is emerging as one of the world's top-most lucrative women's leagues, and giving women's cricket in India a boost
The stadium is packed every day, the matches are edge-of-the-seat affairs featuring muscular six hitting, wily spin bowling, pacers knocking down stumps, great catches and eye-catching athleticism on the field. The players are well paid—in fact they are paid far more at this tournament than anywhere else. Those who watch the IPL will be familiar with these details, but this is the Women’s Premier League, or WPL, we are talking about—breaking barriers and transforming women’s cricket one season at a time.
The third season of the WPL kicked off to a capacity stadium earlier this month, even though, for the first time in its short history, spectators have to pay to enter. This is particularly significant because it’s upending a core belief that held the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) back from organising a women’s league for many years—that people won’t come to watch them.