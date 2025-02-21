Women's Premier League: Breaking barriers one season at a time

The WPL did that too, and it happened overnight. For most of its life the BCCI has been, rightfully and trenchantly, criticised for its lack of interest in developing the women’s game in the richest and most powerful cricketing nation in the world. Australia had debuted the eight-team Women’s Big Bash League in 2015 to great success, and England started the women’s Super League in 2016, before introducing The Hundred in 2021; the Women’s Caribbean League started in 2022, the same year that even Pakistan announced their plans for a women’s league. Yet India had nothing to show except a shoddy exhibition event featuring three matches between three teams (with no money involved) played to empty stadiums starting at 2pm on weekdays, so that the match could finish well in time for the “real thing", the IPL match, to start in its prime time slot at 7pm.