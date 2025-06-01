Learning to ride a bicycle as an adult
Avenues for adults to learn to cycle are not aplenty. But in Bengaluru, Ali Poonawala gives lessons every Sunday
"This is what we call the death grip," Parag Patankar, the volunteer guiding me, said, not unkindly. He was right. Unconsciously, my arms had become ramrod stiff and I was holding the bicycle handlebars tightly, as if for dear life. My feet were firmly planted on the ground but I was a bundle of nerves as I sat astride the bicycle and viewed the gentle slope I was to go down with trepidation.
When other people turn 40, they set glamorous targets like running a marathon or going on an arduous trek. I decided to learn to ride a bicycle—child’s play for those who know it but no less intimidating than summiting a mountain for adults like me who don’t.