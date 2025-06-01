Learning to ride a bicycle as an adult

The learner demographic at BBS also bears this out. Patankar, the instructor I first met and a regular volunteer, estimates that 80-90% of students are women. “We’ve tried asking why. What we’ve seen is, some women just did not get the chance to learn when they were young—perhaps no one in the family thought it was important to teach them. If they had male siblings, the boys went out and learnt from their friends," says Patankar who, in true Bengaluru tradition, is also the co-founder of a software product firm. Other volunteers include professionals spanning software, real estate and finance sectors. Reflecting on his comment later, I realised this was true for me, too—my brother learnt to cycle from his friends while I did not.