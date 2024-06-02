Remembering and celebrating D-Day in Normandy
SummaryNormandy sits pretty today, but 80 years ago, the clatter of gunfire rent the air as soldiers battled in its streets and fields
Base yourself in Bayeux, it is ideal for exploring D-Day sites and museums," said the concierge at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse where I was staying. I’ve had a keen interest in World War II since childhood, and often seek out WWII battlegrounds, museums and memorials during my travels. This year, I decided to visit Normandy ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day on 6 June, which led to the liberation of France.