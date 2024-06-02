Remembering and celebrating D-Day in Normandy

Yet it wasn’t a pushover and the invasion teetered on the brink of uncertainty for a large part of the first 24 hours. The Germans fought brutally hard to contain the Allied troops on the beaches. German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel had famously said that the first 24 hours would be the “longest day". If the Allied troops were not pushed back into the sea from the beaches itself, it would be the beginning of the end for Germany. However, the Allies broke out from the beaches and won the battle of Normandy over the next few days. It is this victory and the beginning of the liberation of Europe that the festival celebrates.