The quiet triumph of D. Gukesh
SummaryThe 18-year-old prodigy becomes the youngest world chess champion, defeating China’s Ding Liren to make a big statement
There exists a stereotype of a chess player, said grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi once, of a serious person, “someone with glasses, who does not speak much". Dommaraju Gukesh does not exactly fit that stereotype—there are no spectacles to speak of, and he speaks thoughtfully and generously.
But Gukesh is a serious person, one who has dedicated his life to chess, is proud of how he has kept all distractions away—even as a teenager—and focussed on achieving this dream of becoming a world champion.