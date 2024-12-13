The quiet triumph of D. Gukesh

After he’s done, pausing occasionally to acknowledge myriad congratulations, he checked his belongings on the table, put on his badge and got up to raise his arms, with a wide smile, to cheers from the audience outside of the glass cabin in which the contestants sit. He meticulously pushed his chair back in place before walking out, seeming almost reluctant to leave the stage that he had anxiously stepped on to three weeks ago and was now exiting triumphantly.