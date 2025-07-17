Meet the Dutch woman who has been cleaning up Srinagar’s Dal Lake
Yaqoob Ali and Majid Maqbool 6 min read 17 Jul 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Summary
While Dal Lake grapples with severe ecological degradation, 69-year-old Ellis Spaanderman consistently works to collect plastic waste from its waters
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On a still May morning, as the mist rises gently from the waters of Dal Lake, a lone shikara glides across its soft surface. But unlike most tourists drawn by lake’s houseboats and picturesque setting, a lone Dutch woman steering a wooden boat is not here for leisure. Armed with a trash bag, the 69-year-old Ellis Hubertina Spaanderman wants to clean up Kashmir’s Dal Lake—one plastic bottle at a time.
“I fell in love with this place twenty years ago," Ellis says after collecting some trash including chips wrappers and plastic cold drink bottles thrown into the lake.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story