Meet the Dutch woman who has been cleaning up Srinagar’s Dal Lake

Dal Lake, a world-renowned tourist destination in Srinagar, is facing severe ecological degradation due to increased urbanisation, unchecked sewage, and invasive species. Once praised for its clear, pristine waters, Dal lake now suffers from hyper-eutrophism, excessive weed growth, and pollution. A 2022 study titled The Changing Water Quality of Lakes—a case study of Dal Lake, Kashmir Valley by Rohitashw Kumar, Sabah Parvaze, Mir Bintul Huda and Saqib Parvaze Allaie highlighted rising levels of harmful substances in the lake water, contributing to ecosystem damage. The study found that “houseboats, sewage treatment plants, hotels, agricultural practices around the lake, floating gardens, lake encroachment, and other non-point sources have degraded the water quality as well as aesthetic properties of the lake." The study called for an urgent need for restoration, better management and conservation by both authorities and local population.