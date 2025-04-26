Dalit History Month: Culture as power and other stories to read this weekend

All through April, Dalit History Month, the team at Lounge has been talking about ways to mark the contributions and resilience of the historically marginalized Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In urban settings or in certain circles, caste isn’t always demonstrated, but there are subtle ways in which it plays out to the disadvantage of Bahujans—who lands an internship because their mother went to school with the CEO, finding a crew in the office because you all watch that one show, or swapping football stats with the boss. This trivia for small talk or access to networks is a result of generations of privilege, and we asked two writers to weigh in on these more subtle forms of exclusion—or rather, about the extra work Bahujan youth have to put in to create opportunities for themselves. Ethnographer Balram Vishwakarma sent us a very personal piece on Bahujan youth having to understand pop culture and make it their power to enter a room. A few years ago, a friend showed me Balram’s Instagram page, little stories of everyday life that capture the lived experience of people from the working class. He starts with the question ‘How much do you earn?,’ and his subject could be a vegetable vendor, a Mumbai taxi driver, a weaver, a streetside mechanic or a dhobi. He brings that same voice to his lively and thought-provoking piece about learning cultural shorthand to navigate elite spaces, which can also be read as a comment on the need for humanities education that expands horizons, imaginations and empathy. It is complemented by Raju Kendre’s essay, which says that the modern legacy of caste remains unequal access—to jobs, education, healthcare, culture, and therefore to wellbeing and wealth. The two essays are illustrated by the talented Siddhesh Gautam, whose art for solidarity during Dalit History Month worked perfectly with this idea of elusive cultural capital.

The cover of Lounge, dated 26 April 2025 with artwork by Siddesh Gautam/Bakery Prasad

And now, on to the other stories we worked on this week.

‘Jewel Thief’ review: A flat, garish heist film Placing Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif Ali Khan in opposition is a good idea in theory: low-vibe grumbler versus high-vibe trickster. Rehan (Khan) is an internationally renowned jewel thief who’s been laying low. He’s hunted down in Budapest by his younger brother, who begs him to help out their father, with whom Rehan had a falling out. A thuggish art dealer, Rajan (Ahlawat), is blackmailing the retired doctor to get Rehan to Mumbai and help him rob a priceless jewel. And there’s a detective, Vikram (Kunal Kapoor), who’s been trying to catch Rehan for years. It’s the kind of plot that has delivered multiple blockbusters before, but this one seems tired, writes Uday Bhatia. Read more.

Sweet spots for dessert this weekend A craving for good dessert no longer requires a trip to a specialty patisserie or bakery. Restaurants across the country have upped their dessert game and serve inventive pastries, cakes, bakes and other goodies that making the wait for the end of the meal that much sweeter. Smitha Menon picks her favourite restaurants that make dessert a meal in itself. Read more.

Mithu Sen unpacks her practice Artist Mithu Sen’s work has always evoked a range of emotions—it can be unsettling, calming, thought-provoking, disturbing, fun. Her new book, Unmyth, examines her art of the past two decades, with experts, scholars and collectors weighing in. She herself unpacks her process, explains the way she breaks down as well as builds up ideas and concepts through her art, and wants viewers to think. Avantika Bhuyan interviews Sen. Read more.

A Nepali thali that’s hit Indian menus A Nepali food experience rising through the ranks of menus is the thakali thali. This traditional platter originates from the community living in the Thak Khola valley in the Mustang region of Nepal, and is served during festivals and family gatherings. It is now on menus across the country. It features a combination of rice, lentils, vegetables, meat and homemade pickles. The basic components are black dal, gundruk (fermented leafy greens), rice, seasonal chutneys and a protein, usually mutton. With one of Kathmandu’s most popular restaurants, Jimbu Thakali, set to open in Delhi later this year, Priyanko Sarkar writes that thakali thalis are likely to be the next big culinary import from Nepal. Read more.

Essential oils to stay cool in summer As the mercury shoots up, staying cool becomes top priority. While air conditioners and cooling foods offer momentary relief, the season also calls for a holistic, natural wellness solution like aromatherapy. Aromatherapy expert Blossom Kochhar writes about four essential oils you could introduce into your self-care routine: lemon, jasmine, orange and lavender. Known for their cooling properties, these oilshave other benefits. Read more.