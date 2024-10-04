Maggie Smith proved that elderly ladies are the real scene stealers
SummaryMaggie Smith’s remarkable life serves as a testament to the transformative power of women who refuse to be defined by age, convention or expectation
Someone forgot to tell Dame Maggie Smith that she was not allowed to die.
I was making dinner when I heard the news. I abandoned the recipe I was following, wiped my hands and went down the rabbit hole of Maggie Smith clips. I was surprised by how sad it made me. My life in Kolkata is about as un-Downton Abbey as it can be, the series that made the Oscar-winning actress a household name. I didn’t even watch that soap opera of a series to its conclusion. I didn’t need to. The best bits, and they almost always involved Maggie Smith as the acerbic dowager countess of Grantham, showed up like clockwork on my social media feed.
After she died, many people, including me, rolled their eyes because so many headlines referred to Downton Abbey and Harry Potter rather than her two Academy Awards, four more Oscar nominations, five BAFTAs, three Golden Globes, four Primetime Emmys, five Screen Actors Guild Awards and one Tony. Smith was asked in an interview if she had watched all of Downton Abbey. She looked a little abashed, smiled sheepishly, shook her head almost imperceptibly and said, “I’ve got the boxed set."