Maggie Smith proved that elderly ladies are the real scene stealers

Also Read Can we ever slow down in the age of smartphones?

Perhaps it’s because I grew up with my great-grandmother who lived well into her 90s. Till her dying day, she secretly ate everything she wasn’t supposed to, the more deep-fried, the better. She would install herself at the front door and nab all the cooks and maids passing by, trawling for neighbourhood gossip. Once she fell down and cracked her head. As the family scurried around trying to bandage her head, my great-grandmother was hollering for the maid. “Oh Parul’s mother, can you soak some dal so we can have fritters tomorrow?" My harried mother had her hands full trying to manage her irrepressible grandmother-in-law but now in her own old age she remembers her shenanigans with a wry smile. “She was a housewife but also a business woman," she says. “We got a little rental money from a tea shop. She told me that money was meant to be ours as the women of the house, not to be spent on husband and children. It was our nest egg as women."