Travel: Journey through Cornwall's iconic literary sites
Teja Lele 4 min read 06 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Summary
For Daphne du Maurier, the acclaimed author behind films like ‘The Birds’ and ‘Jamaica Inn’, Cornwall's rugged beauty was the heart of her plots
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Daphne du Maurier may have been born in London, but the British author lost her heart to Cornwall’s rugged beauty and haunting atmosphere. This deep and lifelong connection led her to draw heavily on the county’s coastline, moors, and mysterious histories, turning them into settings that shaped the mood and characters of her novels.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story