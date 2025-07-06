Travel: Journey through Cornwall's iconic literary sites

On learning of my plans to follow in du Maurier’s footsteps, Kelly reveals that Ferryside is where the author wrote The Loving Spirit (1931), which was followed by “moody and resonant" romantic stories set on the wild coast of Cornwall. These included Jamaica Inn (1936), a period piece set in Cornwall; Rebecca (1938), the Gothic mystery she’s best known for; Frenchman’s Creek (1941), a historical novel; My Cousin Rachel (1951), a mystery romance similar in theme to Rebecca, The Apple Tree (1952), a short story collection that included The Birds and Don’t Look Now, a long story collection (1971); her autobiography Growing Pains (1977), and The Rendezvous and Other Stories (1980). Alfred Hitchcock made both Jamaica Inn and The Birds into films.