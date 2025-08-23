The benefits of taking a break from work for a walk outdoors

How do you work? … you probably spend long hours in front of a computer. I do. It didn’t occur to me that the chair I was sitting on was the source of my back problems. It took me several visits to an orthopedic surgeon and an acupuncturist to realize that I had to change my work patterns, hence my proclamation that the second villain of the modern age is the simple chair.

Anthropologists say the human body is made for standing and walking, not sitting. We sit far too much and far too long. So, how do we incorporate standing and walking into our lives? Some Silicon Valley executives work using an ‘air desk’, a stand that allows you to type on your laptop while walking or running on a treadmill. Many use standing desks, and others walk while talking on the phone. The late Apple chief executive, Steve Jobs, was famous for his walking meetings, where he would discuss business issues with co-workers while taking a walk.

Walking your way to health is a cliché. Everyone advocates it. In his 2011 book Thinking, Fast and Slow, Nobel-prize winner and economist Daniel Kahneman talks about the speed of walking. A stroll at your normal pace, he says, is good for mulling over or coming up with new ideas. In contrast, power walking at high speed requires effort and attention from the brain and body, leaving less room for the serendipity of brainwaves or brilliant ideas.

In his 2013 book, Daily Rituals: How Artists Work, Mason Currey has surveyed the work habits of 161 writers, artists, philosophers, scientists, composers and other geniuses. Walking daily was a common habit for many, along with working early in the morning and not having a cluttered desk.

Charles Dickens walked for three hours every afternoon, as did Beethoven, who carried a sheet of paper in case a musical score struck him. Tchaikovsky timed his walks to two hours exactly, not a minute more or less. Søren Kierkegaard came straight from his walk to his writing desk to feed his thoughts into words.

How often have we told each other to go out for a walk? Yet, how many of us busy professionals actually do it? I certainly don’t, usually because I have emails to reply and tasks to finish. Knowing that a walk may make us more productive, might nudge us to put on our shoes and get out.

View Full Image 108 Ways To Live Your Best Life by Shoba Narayan, published by Harper Collins India, 272 pages, ₹ 399

Where you walk also makes a difference. For example, if you walk out in the open, amidst nature, for about forty-five minutes, the benefits are far greater than if you walk on a treadmill for the same time. In a 2015 study titled The Benefits of Nature Experience: Improved Affect and Cognition, an interdisciplinary team of environmentalists and psychologists led by Stanford professor Gregory N. Bratman randomly assigned two groups to take a fifty-minute walk. One group walked in an urban environment, the other in a nature reserve.

After the walk, the participants were given tests to study their mental states and cognitive functioning, and they did well on mental function tests. More interestingly, “Compared to the urban walk, the nature walk resulted in affective benefits (decreased anxiety, rumination, and negative affect, and preservation of positive affect) as well as cognitive benefits (increased working memory performance)," the study observed. Being amidst nature is inherently calming. But when you walk outside for forty-five minutes, the brain literally regenerates itself. Other research has shown that new cells are created during long walks.

According to Frederick Gage of the Salk Institute, our minds and bodies associate long walks with primitive migrations when we had to move from one place to the next. New brain cells are created during such long walks, because we had to figure out the new environment and make sure that it was safe for inhabitation. In response, our brains created new cells to make sure that we were prepared for new dangers and exertions. Frederick Gage, by the way, was the co-discoverer of stem cells.

The next time you hesitate to step out for a walk in the evening, or you grab your cellphone to listen to music or podcasts while walking, think again. Multitasking while walking might make you believe that you are productive, but it may make you oblivious to the real benefit of walking in solitude amidst nature. Doing so for at least forty-five minutes will invite the muse to sit on your shoulder and whisper ideas or solutions that may not have occurred to you during your busy day.

Excerpted with permission from '108 Ways To Live Your Best Life' by Shoba Narayan, published by Harper Collins India.

Also Read | Who owns the conservation narrative?