The benefits of taking a break from work for a walk outdoors
A break from work for a short walk outdoors can relieve stress, boost productivity and just make us happier
How do you work? … you probably spend long hours in front of a computer. I do. It didn’t occur to me that the chair I was sitting on was the source of my back problems. It took me several visits to an orthopedic surgeon and an acupuncturist to realize that I had to change my work patterns, hence my proclamation that the second villain of the modern age is the simple chair.