The benefits of taking a break from work for a walk outdoors

The next time you hesitate to step out for a walk in the evening, or you grab your cellphone to listen to music or podcasts while walking, think again. Multitasking while walking might make you believe that you are productive, but it may make you oblivious to the real benefit of walking in solitude amidst nature. Doing so for at least forty-five minutes will invite the muse to sit on your shoulder and whisper ideas or solutions that may not have occurred to you during your busy day.