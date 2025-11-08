Should we never speak ill of the dead?
Somak Ghoshal 6 min read 08 Nov 2025, 04:30 pm IST
Summary
The death of a public figure sparks a debate about legacy, art and morality. Perhaps there's a way we can celebrate their work while acknowledging their flaws
In the last few weeks, the deaths of two notable public figures—one a marketing maven who gave India some of its most memorable advertisements, and the other, an actor who was widely loved for his comic roles—have inspired a flurry of conversations on social media platforms. As is typical of such exchanges on the internet, the opinions have been divisive, each side going for the jugular, painting the legacies left behind by these men in stark black and white terms.
