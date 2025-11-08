Should we never speak ill of the dead?

Finally, there is a third school of people who are conflicted between these two extremes. They want to believe, and some indeed do, that it is possible to hold both these views at once. That the artist or actor or writer or musician who changed their lives for the better, comforted them in their hour of darkness, and helped them make sense of the world through their work was a “monster" to other people. If such a “hero" happens to be alive and active (Woody Allen or J.K. Rowling, for example), it becomes especially troubling to engage with their continuing output. The simple act of going to see their movies, or picking up their new book, can become loaded with conflicting meanings and feelings that the human mind, always eager to avoid uncertainties, finds hard to grapple with.