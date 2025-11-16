Too many options? The hidden fatigue of decision-making in daily life
An abundance of choice can impact our ability to decide and leads to mental fatigue and anxiety. Keep it simple
Last month, when I visited Kasauli for a literature festival, it brought back memories of childhood trips—annual visits to my maternal grandparents in Punjab and Chandigarh, when we would take a day’s picnic to Kasauli. What has stayed with me is the joy in the simplicity, of going back to the same places, of eating the same food, and of having limited choices. Visiting my grandmother’s house meant eating bun tikki, samosa and imarti and then running to the next-door store for Banta soda.