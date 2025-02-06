The slow death of conversations that matter
SummaryAs we increasingly substitute screens for human connection, we risk losing the art of meaningful conversation
As a therapist, one of the themes I have been hearing from clients who are largely in the age group of 32 to 80 years is how there seems to be a slow death of conversations that allow for emotional depth. Clients across gender mention how they feel so empty and disconnected even after meeting close friends. I also have witnessed how the texture of conversations has changed over the years, how often we engage with strangers has also shifted. The dwindling attention span that people bring to conversations as their attention keeps shifting due to the ongoing notifications on their devices makes connection harder. Often at airports, doctor’s clinic I see people staring into their phones, not maintaining eye contact with co-passengers or even smiling at another patient waiting for a doctor’s phone. I feel saddened when I see family members at a restaurant not talking to each other and being buried into their separate phones.