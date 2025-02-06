The slow death of conversations that matter

I enjoy micro-interactions whether it’s with the vegetable vendor, a stranger who’s looking for directions to a store, a child sheepishly smiling and being happy as he/she walks with their parent. These are such precious moments, even though they may last for few seconds they evoke warmth, sometimes a shifting of mood, possibilities for eye contact and then also possibilities for stranger love, a space where conversations can emerge over time and a quality of deep presence. Few days after my father-in-law’s death, I remember going to the market and the vegetable vendor looked at me and said, “Didi, you look tired – is everything okay?" I felt deeply touched and seen – also knowing that a question which came so much from a place of care was healing. I told him about my father-in-law’s loss and then he shared about how his dad’s death had left him feeling hollow and, in that moment, it felt that there was deep empathy and this feeling lingered for days. This vulnerability, shared meaning and even suffering sometimes allows us a chance at meaningful connections and a new way of seeing the other person and our own experiences too.