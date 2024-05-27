Are you being defensive in your relationships?
If we consistently respond from a place of being defensive, others around us may stop giving us feedback
All of us are guilty of reacting in defensive ways at some point in our relationships with our partner, friends and children. Very often we don’t recognise our own behaviour, but others around us can sense and feel it. We don’t really understand how and why defensiveness shows up. The good thing is we can learn to recognise it, catch ourselves when we are slipping into a space of defensiveness and substitute it with ways of communicating that allow for better dialogue.